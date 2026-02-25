Former Senate Leader, Ndoma-Egba, has rejected what he described as deliberate attempts to misrepresent his contributions in the sixth Senate regarding the Bakassi Peninsula and the loss of 76 oil wells to neighbouring Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement, Ndoma-Egba said selective quotations from his past Senate interventions were being used to create a false impression of disloyalty to Cross River State.

He dismissed the insinuations as politically motivated and aimed at blackmail.

The former lawmaker declared his firm and unequivocal support for governor and the Cross River government in pursuing lawful and evidence-based efforts to protect the state’s interests in Bakassi and the disputed oil wells.

He described the Bakassi issue as a sensitive historical, territorial and economic matter that has had lasting consequences for Cross River, including displacement of communities, loss of maritime frontage and fishing grounds, and economic setbacks.

Ndoma-Egba maintained that his interventions in the Senate were guided by constitutional principles, respect for Nigeria’s international obligations and the pursuit of equity within the federal system.

He argued that any perceived difference between his past and present positions reflects advancements in scientific and geospatial data, not inconsistency.

He noted that recent geological and geospatial findings indicate basin-wide reservoir continuity within the Cross River Basin and offshore transition zones, strengthening the state’s claims to certain hydrocarbon assets.

He clarified that the 2002 judgment of the well limited to land and maritime boundary delimitation between Nigeria and Cameroon and did not address oil wells, derivation entitlements or internal continental shelf geology.

The former Senate Leader further contended that the transfer of certain oil wells from Cross River to Akwa Ibom stemmed from administrative adjustments under the 2008 Oil Dichotomy Model Map, rather than any judicial pronouncement.

He called for transparent, technically rigorous and multi-agency verification processes in resolving derivation disputes.

Ndoma-Egba commended Governor Otu for what he described as a disciplined and science-driven approach, including reliance on geodetic surveys, reservoir mapping and inter-agency technical reviews.

He urged stakeholders to avoid partisan politics and misinformation, stressing that Cross River was not responsible for the diplomatic processes that led to the cession of Bakassi to Cameroon.

“Our cause is just and must be pursued within the bounds of the law,” he said, calling for unity and collective resolve among the people of the state.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

