Arab Finance: Gourmet Egypt for Food Industries has successfully closed its bookbuilding process and priced its initial public offering (IPO) at EGP 6.90 per share, according to a press release.

The offer price, which implies a market cap of EGP 2.76 billion, topped the previously announced offering price range on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Gourmet’s shares have been listed on the EGX on January 21st, 2026, under the ticker symbol GOUR.CA.

The private tranche was 12.22x oversubscribed. Meanwhile, subscription for the public tranche is set to close on February 4th, 2026.

In this regard, the company's combined offering will consist of up to 152.413 million shares for the private tranche and a further 38.103 million shares in the public tranche.

The selling shareholders are B Investments Holding, Basem Abu-Gazaleh, Jalal Abu-Gazaleh, Deema Abu-Gazaleh, and Amgad Sultan.

The company is expected to start trading on the EGX on or around February 9th, subject to completing settlement procedures, regulatory approvals, and certain customary conditions associated with the IPO.

Michael Wright, the Chairman of Gourmet, said: “This level of demand reflects Gourmet’s solid market position, its commitment to quality, and its ability to meet the needs of premium, quality-conscious consumers. We are delighted by the participation of our new shareholders and look forward to sharing this exciting journey as we strive to continue to grow and expand.”

EFG Hermes Promoting & Underwriting acted as the sole global coordinator and bookrunner for the IPO. MHR & Partners, along with White & Case, served as local counsel to the company for the offering.

Last month, Gourmet set the indicative offer price range between EGP 6.20 and EGP 6.90 per share.