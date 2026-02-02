Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has extended the deadline for insurance and reinsurance brokerage companies, along with related firms, to increase their capital by an additional six months under decision No. 4 of 2026, as per an announcement issued on February 1st.

The decision applies to companies operating in insurance and reinsurance brokerage, risk assessment, loss adjusting, insurance consulting, and actuarial expertise.

It follows a decision issued in January 2025 that required these companies to increase their capital within one year.

Under the new decision, the affected companies are required to prepare a timetable outlining the stages of their capital increases and submit it to the authority within one month of the decision’s publication.

The decision also prohibits the distribution of any cash dividends to shareholders before meeting the minimum capital requirements, unless approval is obtained from the FRA.

The FRA said the extension is intended to allow companies additional time to meet the minimum capital requirements.

Insurance brokerage and reinsurance brokerage companies are required to increase their capital to at least EGP 5 million, while risk assessment firms, loss adjusters, insurance consultancies, and actuarial firms must raise their capital to a minimum of EGP 3 million by June 2026.