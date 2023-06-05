Egypt received 1.350 million tourists in April, which is the highest monthly level in Egypt's history, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Issa said on June 5th.

Egypt needs to double its hotel room capacity to 500,000 rooms within five years from 230,000 rooms now, the minister revealed.

This raised the number of incoming tourists to about 4.5 million visitors in the first four months of 2023.

Egypt is looking forward to attracting 18 to 20 million tourists in 2024, compared to an expected 15 million tourists this year, Issa added.

Tourism contributes up to 15% of the gross national product (GNP), and it is a major source of foreign exchange.

