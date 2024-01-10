Egypt and Qatar are mulling over ways to enhance future cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement from the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

On January 9th, Minister of Planning and Chairman of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) Hala ElSaid met with the Qatari Ambassador to Cairo Tariq Ali Al Ansari to probe methods of strengthening cooperation.

Elsaid confirmed that the political and economic relations between both countries are recently witnessing positive developments in terms of exchange of visits and the resumption of cooperation frameworks.

It is worth noting that Head of the Egyptian Commercial Representation Service (ECS) at the Ministry of Trade and Industry Yahya Al Wathiq Billah previously expected Qatar to inject $1.5 billion worth of investments into the Egyptian industrial sector during 2024.

