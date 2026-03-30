Arab Finance: Prices for poultry, meat, and some basic food products in the Egyptian market varied on Sunday, March 29th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of white poultry increased by 1.6% to EGP 96.1 per kilogram.

Meat was priced at EGP 397.9 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 2.4%.

The price of tilapia fish also declined by 2.6% to EGP 85.3 per kilogram.

Packaged milk was priced at EGP 44.1 per liter, marking a daily growth of 3.6%.

A carton of white eggs also climbed by 1.7% to EGP 142.5.