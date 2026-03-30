Arab Finance: Fertilizer and building material prices witnessed notable changes on Sunday, March 29th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate reached EGP 19,500 per ton, reflecting a daily increase of 18.9%.

On the other hand, the price of ammonium nitrate decreased by 6% to EGP 22,000 per ton.

Urea was priced at EGP 23,150 per ton, 5.5% lower day-on-day when compared to the previous price.

In the building materials sector, the price of gray cement retreated by 4.7% to EGP 3,985 per ton, whereas the price of investment-grade iron rose by 4.1% to EGP 38,183 per ton.

Ezz Steel recorded EGP 39,870 per ton, marking a daily increase of 1.7%.