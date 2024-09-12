Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi approved Egypt’s membership in the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), as per decision No. 83 of 2024, published in the Official Gazette.

This fund aims to provide equity capital, financial, and non-financial support to African companies, focusing on enhancing intra-African trade, trade-related infrastructure, and value-added exports.

The establishment of FEDA includes creating investment platforms under the agreement signed with Afreximbank.

Rwanda has been selected as the headquarters for these platforms due to its strong international reputation and support for Afreximbank’s objectives.

