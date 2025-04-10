Arab Finance: Egypt’s trade deficit edged down by 0.58% year on year (YoY) to $3.42 billion in January 2025 from $3.44 billion, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data showed.

The value of exports surged by 20.1% to $4.36 billion in January from $3.63 billion during the same month in 2024.

This growth was backed by a 15% rise in exports of ready-made garments, a 24.7% increase in iron products, and a 15.6% surge in dried pulses.

Meanwhile, the value of Egyptian imports rose by 10.1% YoY to $7.78 billion last January, compared to $7.07 billion. This was attributed to a 145.5% leap in natural gas imports, a 22.5% rise in wheat imports, and a 13.3% increase in imports of chemicals.