AMMAN — The Arab Preparatory Conference for Trade Unions commenced in Amman on Monday, ahead of the 113th session of the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) annual conference, scheduled for June in Geneva.

Organised by the Arab Trade Union Confederation and attended by representatives of Arab trade unions, the conference aims to coordinate a unified Arab stance and foster cooperation with Arab governments and allied nations to support Palestine’s bid for observer membership in the ILO.

Speaking on behalf of Senate President Faisal Fayez, Chairman of the Senate Labour and Development Committee Senator Issa Murad said in his opening remarks that the conference convenes amid "significant" social, economic, political and security challenges across the region.

Murad said that the most pressing of these challenges is the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, at a time when international legitimacy and the United Nations have failed to halt the massacres and war crimes, limiting their response to condemnation.

He underscored that regional instability and conflict intensify unemployment and poverty, impede economic growth and diminish productivity across Arab countries, "severely" impacting workers and labour institutions.

Murad called for convening an Arab economic summit involving parliamentarians, economists, business leaders, and representatives of chambers of commerce, industry and labour unions.

He said that the goal of the summit would be to lay the groundwork for an Arab economic union modelled after the European and Chinese experiences.

President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) Khaled Fanatseh stressed full support for Palestine’s membership in the ILO, highlighting the "vital" role trade unions play in defending workers’ rights and advancing their working conditions in accordance with international labour standards.

Fanatseh also cited ongoing challenges facing workers, particularly low wages and limited social protection, noting that women in the Arab region "disproportionately" shoulder unpaid care work, hindering their participation in the labour force.

President of the Arab Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) Shaher Saad reiterated the importance of unified Arab efforts to support Palestine’s ILO bid in light of Israel’s violations of Palestinian workers’ rights.

Executive Secretary of the ATUC Hind Benammar noted that over 280 million workers in 161 countries aspire to achieve social justice and enhance the role of unions in safeguarding their rights.

She pointed to the Arab region’s distinct developmental needs and stressed that empowering workers through occupational health and safety is a legitimate and essential step towards achieving sustainable development.

The conference will continue with two days of dialogue and conclude on Tuesday with an evaluation and recommendations session.

