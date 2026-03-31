Arab Finance: Fertilizer and building material prices in the Egyptian market witnessed fluctuations on Monday, March 30th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate declined by 2.3% to EGP 19,057 per ton, while the price of ammonium nitrate increased by 7.6% to EGP 23,676 per ton.

The price of urea also increased by 5.1% to EGP 24,339 per ton.

Regarding building materials, the price of gray cement reached EGP 4,010 per ton, reflecting a daily growth of 0.6%.

Meanwhile, the price of investment-grade steel fell by 2.7% to EGP 36,826 per ton.

Ezz Steel recorded EGP 38,879 per ton, reflecting a daily decrease of 2.3%.