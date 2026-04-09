Arab Finance: The Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport increased its stake in Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company to 36.285% from 35.36%, as per a bourse disclosure.

The group purchased 27.296 million shares for EGP 880.883 million, with an average price of EGP 32.27 per share.

Al Ahly Pharos for Securities Brokerage & Investment Banking executed the transaction on April 8th.

In the first half (H1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, Alexandria Container reported a 2% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profits after tax, falling to EGP 3.347 billion from EGP 3.415 billion.

Last February, the EGX-listed company’s board endorsed its estimated budget for 2026, targeting net profits excluding accident compensation of EGP 7.662 billion.

Established in 1984, Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company is an Egypt-based public shareholding company specializing in container and cargo handling. It offers a range of maritime services, including stevedoring and storage, security, tariff of both domestic and foreign trade, and transshipment container handling in the East Mediterranean.