Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh held talks with senior executives from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on expanding economic cooperation and exploring investment opportunities aligned with Egypt’s economic targets, according to an official statement.

Held on the sidelines of the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington, the meeting brought together Saleh with DFC CEO Ben Black and Head of Investments Cole Coleman.

During the talks, Saleh outlined the key features of Egypt’s economic reform program implemented over the past three years, which aims to strengthen macroeconomic stability, improve the business environment, and boost the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy to attract more foreign direct investment.

He highlighted investment opportunities in several key sectors, particularly renewable energy, technology, and financial services, adding that the government is focused on empowering the private sector, broadening the investment base, and supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Saleh also pointed to notable growth in Egypt’s non-banking financial sector and the Egyptian Exchange, citing gains in market capitalization, investor numbers, and the recovery of the investment funds industry through the introduction of new products such as gold funds, crowdfunding instruments, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

The minister added that The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) is pursuing an ambitious plan to launch several specialized funds, including ones focused on industrial investment, pharmaceutical innovation and research and development, African expansion, and sports talent development.

For his part, Black praised Egypt’s ongoing economic reforms, saying the Egyptian market remains one of the institution’s priority investment destinations, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology.

The US side also expressed growing interest in expanding investments in mining, telecommunications, and development projects, citing the promising opportunities offered by the Egyptian economy.