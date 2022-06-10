Egypt - The Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry has extended the ban on exporting fava beans, lentils, pasta, wheat, and flour for three months, according to a statement by the Food Export Council on June 8th.

The ministry has also decided to continue the suspension of exporting cooking oils, freekeh, and corn for three months.

These decisions came as per the ministerial decree No. 335 of 2022 regulating continuing the implementation of decrees No. 141 of 2022 and No. 142 of 2022.

