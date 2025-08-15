Arab Finance: The consolidated profits after tax attributable to the parent of Emaar Misr for Development fell by 48.80% to EGP 3.914 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financials indicated.

The reported profits were compared with EGP 7.646 billion in H1 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.67 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 1.64 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, revenues climbed to EGP 9.290 billion from EGP 5.608 billion.

Regarding the standalone business, the group recorded non-consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 3.946 billion in the first six months of 2025, down from EGP 7.503 billion in H1 2024.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).