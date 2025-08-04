Arab Finance: Emaar Misr has inaugurated a Palace Beach Resort Marassi in the North Coast’s Marassi development scheme, with investments estimated at EGP 9 billion, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Emaar’s Founder Mohamed Ali Alabbar witnessed the opening ceremony, which aligns with the group’s strategy to redefine luxury tourism.

This move comes amid the rapid recovery of Egypt's tourism sector, backed by the country's vision to enhance its position on the global tourism map.

Spanning 140,000 square meters, the resort features 87 rooms and 31 luxury villas, offering a range of facilities, including a spa, beachfront restaurant, and gym.

The project, which marks Marassi’s 11th hotel, extends over a vast area of 6.5 million square meters, of which 4.1 million square meters are open green spaces, representing 63% of the total area.

It also features a 6.5-kilometer beach and a 16-kilometer waterfront promenade.

The development project includes 1,600 Keys hotel units, a golf course, and integrated recreational and sports facilities, making it a fully integrated tourist destination that caters to visitors of all interests.