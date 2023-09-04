Egypt Healthcare Authority’s (EHA) head has probed with the Brazilian Ambassador to Cairo Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto bolstering cooperation in the fields of healthcare, a statement revealed.

Both sides discussed potential opportunities in the area of medical, technological, and scientific expertise exchange as well as the possibility of accessing new markets in the field of medical tourism.

The EHA also mulled signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to benefit from Brazil’s latest technologies and medical practices applied in the private-public partnerships.

