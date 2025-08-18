Arab Finance: B Investments Holding logged 73.25% lower consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders at EGP 340.491 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 1.144 billion in H1 2024, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 1.56 in H1 2025 from EGP 6.41 a year earlier, while the revenues increased to EGP 571.769 million from EGP 575.543 million.

Regarding the standalone business, the net profits after tax amounted to EGP 13.424 million in the first six months of 2025, an annual plunge from EGP 773.148 million.

Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS retreated to EGP 0.06 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 4.32 a year earlier, while the revenues dropped to EGP 106.521 million from EGP 119.888 million.

