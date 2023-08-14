The Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al-Sayed El-Quseir has met with the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands’ (ACSAD) Director-General Nasr Eddin Al-Obaid to review ACSAD’s executive situation in Egypt and probe ways to boost joint cooperation in several fields, as per a statement on August 13th.

The meeting has also touched upon cooperation opportunities with the national institutions as well as Arab and international organizations.

It also featured ways to bolster coordination and collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in areas of mutual concern.

