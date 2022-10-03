President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received on Sunday a delegation from the business community in Kuwait, headed by Mohammed Jassim Al-Saqr, the chairperson of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir Saleh attended the meeting.

Ambassador Bassam Radi, the spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency, stated that the president welcomed the delegation, and said that he visit reflects the spirit of brotherly cooperation between Egypt and Kuwait.

He stressed Egypt’s aspiration to develop economic and commercial cooperation with the Kuwaiti business community and increase Kuwaiti investments in Egypt against the background of diverse investment opportunities in all development sectors. This is in light of Egypt’s modern infrastructure development, in terms of electricity, transportation, roads, and ports.

The President highlighted the development of the legislative framework for investment in the country, as well as the strong political will to support foreign investment in Egypt.

The Kuwaiti businessmen expressed their honour to meet with the Egyptian president, which represents a great opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and joint cooperation.

They stressed their aspiration to discuss the possibilities of maximizing cooperation between the two brotherly countries, especially with the availability of many promising investment fields and opportunities in Egypt, especially in the sectors of renewable energy, tourism, construction, real estate development, agriculture, industry and healthcare.

The Kuwaiti attendees also praised the remarkable qualitative leap witnessed by Egypt over the past years in all development sectors in the country in an unprecedented manner and in record time.

They praised the close and regular personal follow-up of the president to the measures taken to facilitate the flow of investments to Egypt and all related measures.

The meeting witnessed the discussion on the prospects of intensifying economic cooperation between Egypt and Kuwait to achieve the common interests of both sides. It also witnessed reviewing the plans of Kuwaiti businessmen to invest in Egypt or to expand their existing projects in many fields.

The meeting stressed in this regard the importance of the Joint Cooperation Council and the Egyptian-Kuwaiti investment and business forum, with the aim of enhancing communication between representatives of the private sector in the two countries to push bilateral economic relations to wider horizons.

