DUBAI -- UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmad Al-Zeyoudi said the bilateral non-oil trade volume with Kuwait grew by 9.1 percent on annual basis to hit AED 54.5 billion (nearly USD 14.8 billion) in 2025.



The volume of exchanged investments went up sharply by 60 percent by the end of 2024 to more than USD 10 billion, he said in a speech to the UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum in Dubai on Monday.

Hailing the forum, Al-Zeyoudi said it takes place at a time when the bilateral ties were gaining unprecedented momentum in keeping with the shared will of leaders of both countries.



He expressed hope for opening wider prospects for the strategic partnership and integration in all areas, particularly in trade and investment.

