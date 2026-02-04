Kuwait - The Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry affirmed on Tuesday its full readiness to support the business community and facilitate communication between Kuwaiti and Swiss companies, as part of efforts to enhance growth opportunities and achieve shared economic interests.

Assistant Director General of the Chamber Emad Al-Zaid made the remarks during a reception held by the Chamber for a Swiss economic delegation headed by Chairman of the Swiss-Kuwaiti Business Platform (SKBP) Patrick Tran, in the presence of Swiss Ambassador to Kuwait Tiziano Balmelli.

Al-Zaid highlighted the strength and depth of bilateral relations between Kuwait and Switzerland, noting that the visit coincides with the official visit of the President of the Swiss Confederation to Kuwait, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

He said the visit reflects the keenness of both sides to strengthen joint cooperation across various fields, particularly in the economic and commercial sectors, and underscores their mutual commitment to expanding partnerships and creating new investment and business opportunities.

Al-Zaid added that bilateral trade and investment form a cornerstone of cooperation between Kuwait and Switzerland, revealing that trade exchange between the two countries exceeded USD 800 million in 2024. He also highlighted the role of Swiss companies in implementing several projects and services in Kuwait, while noting the growing interest of Kuwaiti investors in the Swiss market as a stable and reliable investment destination.

For his part, Tran said the two-day Swiss-Kuwaiti Business Forum aims to enhance communication between participating delegations and open new horizons for joint cooperation, based on a vision of building a sustainable partnership between the two sides.

He noted that Switzerland is globally recognized not only for its economic standing but also for its values and commitments, adding that the Swiss delegation includes leading experts in education, medical excellence, high-tech industries, as well as the luxury and financial sectors.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Balmelli expressed his appreciation to the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry for hosting the Swiss delegation, stressing the importance of such meetings in strengthening bilateral economic relations.

He affirmed Switzerland’s commitment to providing support and services to the Kuwaiti private sector to enhance trade cooperation and facilitate mutual investment opportunities, expressing hope to expand trade and investment ties with Kuwait across various sectors.

The Swiss delegation includes representatives from 14 companies operating in the fields of family business consulting, wealth management, construction technology, luxury watchmaking, real estate, cybersecurity, life sciences, education, and sports technology.

The Swiss-Kuwaiti Business Platform is an official institutional initiative aimed at strengthening bilateral economic relations between the Swiss Confederation and the State of Kuwait.

