Arab Finance: Ajwa for Food Industries Egypt’s consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interests rose 12% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to a filing on July 25th.

Consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interests amounted to EGP 33.338 million in Q1 2023, compared to EGP 29.768 million in Q1 2022.

Meanwhile, the firm generated revenues of EGP 97.828 million from January through March, up from EGP 72.335 million over the same period a year prior.

Ajwa is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacture and export of cooking oils and ghee.

