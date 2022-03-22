AMMAN — The unemployment rate increased by 0.1 per cent to 23.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with the third quarter of the same year, and dropped 1.4 per cent from the same quarter of 2020, the Department of Statistics (DoS) quarterly report showed on Monday.

The report also revealed that the unemployment rate among males reached 21.4 per cent against 30.7 per cent for females, with the male rate decreasing by 1.2 per cent and female rate by 2.1 per cent, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the unemployment rate for males increased by 0.2 per cent and down by 0.1 per cent for females compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Unemployment increased among university degree holders, reaching 27.2 per cent, compared with other educational levels (this number was calculated by dividing the number of unemployed individuals holding a bachelor's degree and higher by the number of unemployed persons holding the same qualification).

The figures indicated that 52.4 per cent of the total unemployed held secondary school certificates (Tawjihi) or higher and that 47 per cent of the total unemployed had educational qualifications below high school.

The highest unemployment rate was recorded in the Maan Governorate with 28.1 per cent, while the lowest unemployment rate was in Ajloun Governorate with 18.5 per cent.

