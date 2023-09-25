AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation and the Jordan Post Company (JPC) have signed a memorandum of understanding meant to initiate a training programme to enhance the skills and competencies of youth and increase their competitiveness in the job market.

Under the memo, a specialised training initiative will benefit 300 young people from different governorates through offering them practical training in e-commerce.

Tamam Mango, CEO of the Crown Prince Foundation, who signed the memo with Hanadi Al Tayyeb, JPC Acting Director, highlighted the importance of e-commerce as a sector that is in line with the needs of the labour market, expressing hope that this initial phase will pave the way for a broader empowerment initiative benefiting a larger number of young people, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

