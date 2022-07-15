The Kingdom's tourist and archaeological sites welcomed some 73,624 visitors during Eid Al Adha holiday.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Thursday said that the rose-red city of Petra received 11,500 visitors, Wadi Rum 6,000, Ajloun 5,500, Mount Nebo 4,600, and Jerash 3,700 visitors, while the remaining number of visitors was distributed to the rest of archaeological sites across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

