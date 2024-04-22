Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's airports witnessed the passage of over 12.5 million domestic and international travelers during the month of Ramadan until the ninth of Shawwal of the year 1445 AH, as reported by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).



This achievement was marked by a noticeable level of efficiency and operational coordination between government and private entities, embodying the spirit of the slogan, "We are honored to be at your service."

Compared to the same period in the previous year, there was an 18% increase in both flights and passenger numbers.

Through all airports across the Kingdom, more than 86,000 domestic and international flights, including scheduled and non-scheduled services, were conducted by 100 airlines.



King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah recorded the highest number of passengers, surpassing 5.38 million travelers, followed by King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with 3.23 million passengers.



Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah served around 1.04 million passengers, while the remaining airports in the Kingdom collectively accommodated 2.85 million passengers.

Mentioned statistics include both arrivals and departures.



The President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, attributed these achievements to the boundless support provided by the wise leadership, recognizing the aviation sector as a vital catalyst for economic growth.



He emphasized the sector's significant contribution to sustainable development and its pivotal role in realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and advancing the air transport system.



These accomplishments have resulted in remarkable progress in economic and social development, establishing a prominent global presence across various sectors, and aligning with the objectives of the national aviation strategy, he added.



The strategy aims to position the aviation sector in a leading position across the Middle East and the world, thereby doubling its capacity by 2030.