AMMAN — The number of visitors to the Kingdom saw a "remarkable" 51.3 per cent rise during the first seven months of 2023, reaching an "unprecedented" total of 3,720,259 tourists, the Tourism Ministry said on Wednesday.

In its monthly bulletin, the ministry also noted a 47 per cent increase in the number of overnight tourists during the January-July period, which amounted to 3,085,145 guests, compared with the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Overnight tourists from Asian countries achieved a "remarkable" 145.9 per cent spike compared with the same period last year.

The bulletin revealed 85.8 per cent increase in overnight tourists from European countries during the first seven months of 2023, followed by American nations, which increased by 78.1 per cent.

In July, 694,207 tourists visited the Kingdom, constituting an increase of 21.7 per cent compared with the same month of 2022.

According to data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan, tourism revenue grew 59.4 per cent, reaching approximately JD2.450 billion, during the first half of 2023 compared with the same period of last year.

