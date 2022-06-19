AMMAN — Transport Minister Wajih Azaizeh and Tourism Minister Nayef Fayez on Saturday met with Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Jordan Heritage Revival Company Shehadeh Abu Hudaib and discussed ways to bolster cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting, which was also attended by the director of the Jordan Hijaz Railway Corporation, focused on the tourism project carried out by the railway company in Wadi Rum, which aims to simulate Jordan's tourism.

Azaizeh stressed the Jordan Hijaz Railway’s role in attracting tourists by increasing the number of trips, which are run by historical steam trains that reflect the historical legacy of the Kingdom and the centenary of the Great Arab Revolt.

The attendees agreed on the need to strengthen cooperation and continuous coordination among all parties in a manner that renders Jordanian tourism attractive locally and internationally.

