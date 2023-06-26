His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday highlighted the importance of ensuring the upcoming parliamentary elections will be a milestone in Jordanian parliamentary.

During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with politicians and columnists, King Abdullah urged political parties to capitalise on the upcoming phase to build clear and realistic platforms to win over voters, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty underlined the importance of increasing voter turnout in the upcoming elections by encouraging Jordanians, especially youth and women, to actively engage in the political modernisation process.

The King said active participation requires that Jordanians feel political parties are working seriously to translate their platforms on the ground, and that they have moved from slogans to achieving tangible results.

In addition, His Majesty said political modernisation has built on previous achievements, and set a clear road map to achieve its goals gradually.

Noting that political modernisation cannot be achieved without administrative and economic modernisation, the King reaffirmed that the three tracks are closely linked and intertwined to serve the country and its people.

For their part, the attendees offered suggestions to enhance partisan engagement, especially among youth and women, and discussed challenges facing partisan action, while highlighting the important role of the media in covering the political scene and highlighting political parties’ platforms.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.

