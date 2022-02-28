AMMAN- The Cabinet on Sunday approved the 2022 amendments to the administrative bylaw of the Independent Election Commission (IEC).

The amendments are in line with the recent constitutional amendments that entrusted the IEC to consider activities related to formation of political parties and follow up on the parties’ affairs.

The Council of Ministers also approved the 2022 rental system of Jordan Valley's agricultural units and land, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Cabinet also approved the 2022 system of insurance, including the fees that the Central Bank of Jordan shall charge the insurance companies and insurance service providers, under the law.

The Council of Ministers also approved the 2022 deposit system of insurance companies, under which the insurance companies must place a cash deposit in one of the Kingdom's banks.

