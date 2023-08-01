AMMAN — The Energy Ministry’s Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) on Monday announced the completion of the second phase of the 2022-2023 programme to encourage the residential use of solar panels.

The fund will continue to install solar water heating systems in homes through a 30 per cent subsidy in partnership with local associations and banks.

JREEEF Director Rasmi Hamza stated that in the second phase, 4,500 households received support for solar panels, while 1,500 households received support for solar water heaters.

The total cost of this year's housing project was around JD10 million, with the fund providing JD3.5 million to cover the cost of the systems, he noted.

JREEEF is planning a new phase for 2023-2024 with the same mechanisms and conditions, in cooperation with banks and local associations, with an official announcement expected in the next two months, he added.

Since the fund became active in 2015, it has provided approximately 50,000 Jordanian households with partial or full subsidies for solar water heating and solar panel installations. In addition to residential initiatives, the fund offers programmes for various sectors, including businesses in the industrial, tourism and agricultural sectors, religious institutions, public schools, municipalities, health centres and hospitals. The fund also assists in capacity building and promotes extensive awareness campaigns on the benefits of solar energy.

