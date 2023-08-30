AMMAN — Water Minister Mohammad Najjar on Tuesday announced the start of procedures to operate a 24-megawatt solar photovoltaic project in the Disi area through the Planning and Management Department's Energy Unit (EnU).

A ministry statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, referred to the successful completion of the BE reverse electrification process, a joint effort between the ministry and the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).

Comprehensive assessments are currently underway, led by the independent engineering firm TUV, which was endorsed by both the Water Authority of Jordan and NEPCO. The assessments aim to ascertain the project’s readiness for commercial deployment.

Najjar said that SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese company, implemented the project's execution, while a consortium, including the Egyptian-based Fernas Shoman Company and the German consultancy, Ramboll Company provides supervision.

The minister stressed the project's exceptional nature, adding that this scheme represents a pioneering effort as the water sector’s first solar energy venture of this size.

Najjar also said that the project’s initial operating year is expected to produce 79 GWh of energy, noting that this optimistic projection is attributed to the integration of cutting edge solar technology, which include bi-facial solar panels and single-axis-tracker systems, aimed to optimise peak solar hours.

Najjar expressed his appreciation to various stakeholders, mainly the European Union, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Energy and Mineral Regulatory Authority, and NEPCO, for their instrumental roles in the project.

He revealed that the project is supported by a 30-million-euro grant from the European Union, managed through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). A segment of this grant is allocated for an energy storage facility integrated into the national grid, alongside a supplementary 1-megawatt solar venture situated at the Zara Maen station, the minister said.

This scheme aligns with the goals delineated in the National Water Strategy 2023-2040, which targets a 10 per cent hike in renewable energy contributions by 2025, Najjar added.

