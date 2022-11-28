Jordan's trade balance deficit in the January-September period of 2022 increased by 32.8 per cent from the same period in 2021, rising from JD6.125 billion to JD8.137 billion, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Sunday.

The value of the Kingdom’s total exports reached JD6.7 billion in the first nine months of 2022, increasing by 42 per cent from JD4.7 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In the same period of 2022, national exports also went up by 44 per cent, reaching JD6.169 billion relative to the same period of 2021 where national exports accounted for JD4.283 billion, DoS figures showed.

Meanwhile, the value of re-exports stood at JD530.7 million, marking an increase of 21.6 per cent compared with the JD436 million recorded during the same period of 2021, the DoS added.

Imports also increased by 36.8 per cent to JD14.837 billion from the JD10.844 billion recorded in the January-September period of 2021.

Monthly figures showed that exports in September 2022 totalled JD773.2 million, up by 30.7 per cent compared with the figure reported during the same month of 2021.

National exports in September 2022 rose by 33 per cent, reaching JD714.8 million compared with the same month of 2021, while the value of re-exports in September standing at JD58.4 million, up by 7.9 per cent compared with the same month of 2021.

Imports also went up by 30.5 per cent to JD1.823 billion when compared with the corresponding month of 2021.

According to the DoS report, the trade balance deficit in September 2022 increased by 30.3 per cent, reaching JD1.05 billion compared to September 2021.

