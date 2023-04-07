AMMAN — Tourist buses are sufficiently available to meet the needs of travel agencies and the increased number of tourists at the current moment, President of the Tourist Transport Association (TTA), Abdel-Sattar Abu Hassan, said on Thursday.

In coordination with the Land Transport Regulatory Authority, the association has issued permits for buses from outside the sector, whether from international transport companies, bus rental companies, or even neighbouring countries, he said. He also noted that several tourist transport companies have applied for permits to cover their clients' needs.

Abu Hassan stated that permits have been issued for more than 200 tourist buses from outside the sector for one month from the date of application to address the increased demand this season.

The growing demand for buses is now subsiding, and after Ramadan, all buses that transport religious pilgrims will return to serve the tourism sector, he added.

The association president urged travel agencies to book the buses they need from tourist transport companies in advance, and to put down a booking deposit to organise the process, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Some travel agencies claim that tourist bus shortages are being used as leverage to pressure the concerned authorities to allow agencies to own tourist buses, Abu Hassan said.

Abu Hassan praised the Cabinet's decision to grant exemptions to specialised tourist transport vehicles and offering a one-year grace period to specialised tourist transportation companies to rectify their situation regarding buses manufactured in 2006 or earlier.

"This decision will contribute to the establishment of several new tourist transport companies and enable existing companies to strengthen their fleets with modern buses, covering the market's needs,” he said.

