AMMAN — King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba on Wednesday welcomed two charter flights of major Hungarian and Romanian companies with the support of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).

The two flights inaugurated a tourist air bridge for the winter season to attract 6,748 tourists into the Kingdom, the JTB said in a statement on Thursday.

JTB Managing Director Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said that the Kingdom, since the beginning of the year, has received 149 charter planes carrying 19,300 tourists. Arabiyat said that receiving tourists in Aqaba before they visit all tourist and archaeological sites in the Kingdom supports the tourist momentum in these sites.

