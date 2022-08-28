AMMAN — The Kingdom on Sunday will continue to be affected by the heatwave that started on Saturday, where temperatures will be 7°C to 8°C higher than the annual average, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) announced on Saturday.

Weather will be hot in mountainous areas, and very hot in the rest of the Kingdom, with cloud formation at medium and high altitudes, and fair to brisk south-eastern winds, the JMD said in its weather forecast sent to The Jordan Times.

The heatwave will continue affecting the country on Monday and Tuesday, with hot weather in mountainous areas and very hot weather in other regions of the Kingdom, according to the JMD forecast.

During the heatwave, JMD warned of the dangers of direct sunlight exposure in the afternoon, urging the public not to leave their children in closed vehicles.

The department also urged drivers not to leave flammable items inside their vehicles, and also warned of low visibility in the Badia areas due to the possibility of dust formation.

On Sunday, temperatures in Amman will range between a high of 39°C and a low of 25°C, while Aqaba will hover around 44°C during the day, and drop to 29°C at night. The Jordan Valley will see a high temperature of 45°C and a low of 29°C.

On Monday, Amman will register a high of 40°C and a low of 26°C. Aqaba will see temperatures ranging between 44°C during the day and 30°C at night, while temperatures in the Jordan Valley are forecast to reach a high of 45°C and a low of 30°C, the JMD said.

