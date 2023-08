AMMAN — Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) on Tuesday morning recorded an earthquake in Wadi Araba measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale. JSO Director Ghassan Sweidan said that the earthquake, recorded at 8:29am at a depth of 10km, was “weak to moderate” and was not felt by the majority of residents, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).