AMMAN — Following Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Saturday joined forces with relevant Cypriot agencies to combat wildfires that erupted in Limassol, the southern part of the country.

JAF dispatched three aircraft, including "Super Puma" and "MI26" from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, to assist in the firefighting efforts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JAF always participates in helping other countries affected by natural disasters, as part of its humanitarian efforts.

