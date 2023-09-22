AMMAN — Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh on Wednesday participated in the 2023 Climate Ambition Summit held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The summit is considered an important political milestone that showcases a collective global will to speed up a just transition to a more equitable global economy capable of adapting to climate change, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Radaideh participated in a session focused on climate justice, during which he referred to the challenges Jordan faces due to climate change and its adaptation and mitigation measures.

Radaideh stressed that Jordan believes that cooperation, exchange of expertise, providing necessary funding and grants and increased investments are essential elements for accelerating measures to adapt to the consequences of climate change.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

