AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday visited the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, where he met with the Sanad application developers.

The Crown Prince noted the importance of building on the Sanad application’s success by expanding the government services it offers, thereby simplifying procedures for citizens, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness said Sanad is a cornerstone of Jordan’s digital transformation, given its direct role in simplifying access to government services and enhancing their efficiency.

The Crown Prince also emphasised the importance of continuing to develop the application, taking citizens’ feedback into consideration.

His Royal Highness urged government agencies providing services via the app to maintain coordination in order to address any feedback regarding e-services. the statement said.

The Crown Prince was briefed by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat and a number of Sanad developers on the latest updates to the app, future plans for its development that include the use of artificial intelligence, expanding the government services it offers, and increasing the number of transactions carried out through it.

The number of digital IDs activated via the Sanad app has reached approximately 2.5 million.

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