AMMAN — The Scientific Association of Research Centres for Human Resource Development in the Arab Region, affiliated with the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils (FASRC), on Thursday held its 11th annual conference at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT).

The conference addressed several key topics, including reskilling and upskilling in the age of artificial intelligence, building a workforce aligned with future demands, bridging the gap between education and industry, and ethical and social considerations of technological advancements, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In the presence of Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) Mashhour Rifai, President of the Association Abdallah Yousef Ababneh highlighted that the rapid knowledge and technological developments pose significant challenges to education and training systems.

Ababneh stressed the need for a clear vision to address the demands of the technological revolution, develop plans to prepare future generations for the evolving job market, and reskill current employees to keep pace with new workforce requirements.

FASRC President Abdelmajid BenAmara commended the association's dedicated efforts, noting that today's world is defined by rapid change, with technology serving as the primary driver of the economy, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

In her remarks, PSUT President Wejdan Abu Elhaija noted that the conference embodies a shared vision to address challenges and capitalise on opportunities emerging from rapid technological progress.

She stressed that investing in human development is the most crucial step toward a rich and sustainable future.

