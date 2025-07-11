AMMAN — The index of industrial production for the first five months of this year reached 87.29 points compared with 85.52 points for the same period last year, recording an increase of 2.07 per cent, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

According to the monthly report of DoS released on Thursday, the increase in the production quantities of the manufacturing sector rose by 2.09 per cent, and the quantities of electricity production rose by 5.97 per cent, while the production of the extractive industries sector decreased by 3.48 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the index for May reached 87.95 percentage points compared with 87.3 percentage points for the same period last year, recording an increase of 0.74 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The general index of industrial production for May increased compared with the same month of 2024, as the extractive industries sector increased by 10.93 per cent and the production of the electricity sector increased by 8.26 per cent, while the production quantities of the manufacturing sector decreased by 0.32 per cent.

The index of industrial production quantities for May of this year recorded 87.95 points compared with 85.43 percentage points compared with April of the same year, marking an increase of 2.95 per cent.

At the sector level, and comparing the index for May 2025 with April of 2025, the production quantities of the manufacturing sector increased by 2.12 per cent.

The production quantities of the extractive industries sector increased by 11.42 per cent and the quantities of production of the electricity sector increased by 8.24 per cent, Petra, reported.

