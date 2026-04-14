AMMAN — Jordan’s industrial producer prices declined by 2.73 per cent in the first two months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, according to data released by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

On a monthly basis, the producer price index dropped by 2.64 per cent in February compared with the same month in 2025, based on 2018 as the base year (2018=100), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The index stood at 104.11 points for the January-February period of 2026, down from 107.04 points in the corresponding period of 2025.

For February alone, the index reached 104.21 points, compared with 107.04 points in February 2025 and 104.02 points in January this year.

At the sectoral level, manufacturing prices, which carry the largest weight at 88.74 per cent, declined by 3.43 per cent during the first two months of the year.

Meanwhile, extractive industries prices rose by 4.96 per cent (5.36 per cent weight), while electricity prices increased by 1.18 per cent (5.91 per cent weight).

Year-on-year data for February showed a 3.25 per cent drop in manufacturing prices, while extractive industries rose by 3.24 per cent and electricity prices increased by 1.36 per cent.

Month-on-month, the index edged up in February compared with January 2026, driven by a 0.37 per cent increase in manufacturing prices and a 0.35 per cent rise in electricity prices, despite a 3.22 per cent decline in extractive industries.

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