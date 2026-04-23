AMMAN — The government said on Wednesday that it has completed eight projects under its executive programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) (2026–2029) by the end of the first quarter of 2026, out of a total of 393 projects, representing around 2 per cent.

A further 334 projects, about 85 per cent of the programme, are currently under implementation, while 49 projects have yet to begin, according to progress data monitored by Al Mamlaka.

The data also showed that two projects, accounting for roughly 0.5 per cent of the total, are behind schedule.

Under the “Jordan as a Global Destination” engine, one priority has been completed, 27 are underway, and three have not yet started. In the investment engine, 12 priorities are being implemented, one has yet to begin, and one is delayed.

Within the future services engine, four priorities have been completed, while work is underway on 99 others. A further 21 priorities have not yet started, in addition to one delayed project.

The government also said that it is implementing 43 priorities under the entrepreneurship and innovation engine, while 12 have yet to begin. In the high-value industries engine, 59 priorities are under implementation, compared with 11 that have not yet started.

In the quality of life engine, three priorities have been completed, and 56 are in progress, while 15 have not yet begun.

Meanwhile, 36 priorities are under implementation in the sustainable resources engine, with two yet to start. In the sustainable environment engine, 26 priorities are underway, while eight remain pending.

The government has allocated around JD396 million in the 2026 draft budget to support the implementation of the Economic Modernisation Vision programmes, which have been underway since their launch in late 2022.

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