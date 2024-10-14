AMMAN — Jordan’s instant digital payments surged to a record high in the first nine months of 2024, reaching some JD22 billion, driven by transactions conducted through the Kingdom’s three major instant payment platforms — CliQ, JoMoPay, and eFAWATEERcom.

The value of digital payments using instant payment systems, primarily accessed via smartphones, increased by 54 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to monthly reports from the Jordanian Payment and Clearing Systems Company (JoPACC).

More than 80 per cent of payments processed through CliQ and JoMoPay were for money transfers, while the majority of transactions via eFAWATEERcom were related to government services, such as paying bills for various government institutions, according to the report.

The breakdown of the JD22 billion includes some JD8.4 billion processed through CliQ, JD3.8 billion through JoMoPay, and the largest share — around JD9.8 billion — processed through eFAWATEERcom.

Maria Malak, an accountant and finance officer, said that many people find these platforms greatly beneficial in their daily lives.

"People appreciate the convenience of transferring money, paying bills, and completing transactions instantly via smartphones, which saves both time and effort," she added.

Malak also noted that the quick and secure nature of these platforms simplifies financial management, particularly when paying utility bills, government fees, or making real-time transfers to family or friends.

Noor Shabsough, a private sector employee, highlighted the practicality of these services.

"People find it easier to streamline payments and manage their cash flow with CliQ and similar platforms," she noted, adding that instant digital payments provide a reliable and accessible solution for both personal and professional financial needs.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).