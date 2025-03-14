AMMAN: The number of transactions executed through the instant payment system (CliQ) from the beginning of the year up until the end of February reached 20.22 million transactions, with a total value of JD2.61 billion, according to data from the Jordan Payment and Clearing Systems Company (JoPACC).

The value of electronic payment transactions via CliQ decreased to JD1.28 billion during February, a drop of 4.3 per cent compared to January, where the value stood at JD1.33 billion.

Data reviewed by Al-Mamlaka TV revealed that 9.9 million transactions were executed in February, marking a 4 per cent decrease compared to 10.32 million transactions in January.

As for the user base, the number of CliQ users in Jordan rose to 1.74 million, an increase of 2 per cent in February alone.

According to the statistics, 96.3 per cent of platform users are of Jordanian nationality, with Jordanians comprising 1.6 million users, while users from other nationalities totalled 65,000, making up 3.7 per cent.

The data also revealed that the largest proportion of CliQ users in Jordan are males, accounting for 62.2 per cent, compared to nearly 35 per cent of female users, with the age group of 18 to 30 being the most active and frequent users of the service.

In terms of the nature of transactions, money transfers made up 85.3 per cent of the total transactions carried out via CliQ, while purchases via CliQ accounted for 14.7 per cent.

CliQ is the latest instant payment system in Jordan, launched by JoPACC in 2020. The system enables the sending and receiving of money between bank accounts in all participating banks, as well as to and from e-wallets in Jordan, in real-time.

These results reflect "significant" progress in the e-payment sector in Jordan, reinforcing the position of digital services as a secure and effective alternative to traditional transactions, and confirming the shift towards an advanced digital economy that keeps pace with global technological developments.

The total number of transactions executed through the CliQ instant payment system last year amounted to 83.9 million transactions, with a value of JD12.1 billion.

