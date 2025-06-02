AMMAN — As Eid Al Adha approaches, economic activity across various sectors in Jordan is witnessing a notable surge, driven by heightened consumer demand and traditional holiday preparations.

From livestock markets and clothing stores to bakeries and beauty salons, businesses are reporting a seasonal uptick that provides a welcome boost amid persistent economic pressures.

The garment and fashion sector, which has faced a challenging year due to inflation and shifting consumer habits, is showing signs of recovery as families shop for new clothes ahead of the holiday.

“In the last ten days to two weeks, our sales have nearly doubled compared with a normal month,” said Hala Abdulla, manager and founder of a women’s clothing boutique in Amman. “Customers are looking for elegant but affordable outfits. Eid is still a time to dress up and feel joy, especially for children.”

Bakeries and sweets shops are also ramping up production to meet increased demand for traditional treats such as ma’amoul, a beloved sweet served during holiday gatherings and visits.

“We increased production by 40 to 50 per cent this week,” said Mahmoud Issawi, an employee at a well-known bakery in Amman. “It’s a hectic period, but it’s rewarding. Our ma’amoul trays are being pre-ordered days in advance.”

In downtown Amman’s Al Balad area, Salma Hussein, a mother of three, said she’s doing her best to preserve the spirit of Eid despite financial constraints.

“We’ve had to cut back on many things, but we always try to make Eid feel special. The children look forward to new clothes, sweets, family visits; they need to experience the joy, even in a modest way.”

Despite ongoing economic challenges, Eid Al Adha continues to invigorate a wide spectrum of Jordan’s economy, offering a brief yet meaningful season of revival, community, and celebration.

maria weldali