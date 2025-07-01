AMMAN — As Jordanians continue to grapple with rising fuel prices, and mounting daily expenses, even modest changes to transport fares can have a significant impact.

For some, the recently introduced taxi tariff system provides clarity and structure; for others, it adds strain to an already stretched budget.

With thousands depending on taxis both as a livelihood and as a primary mode of transportation, the government’s revision of the fare structure is more than a technical adjustment; it strikes at the heart of daily economic realities.

The Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) announced that the updated tariff system, which came into effect on June 1, 2025, and would remain in place through the end of the year, sets the base fare at 37 piasters during daytime hours and 38 piasters at night. The charge per kilometre is now 28 piasters, while waiting time is calculated at 35 piasters per 35 seconds, with day and night variations applied.

According to LTRC spokesperson Abla Weshah, the update comes in response to long-standing demands from taxi drivers, many of whom have been operating without fuel subsidies since the start of the year. The change also aims to standardise pricing mechanisms and enhance transparency between drivers and passengers, she said in a statement to The Jordan Times.

For many drivers, the changes bring cautious optimism. “It helps a bit, but it doesn’t solve the bigger problem. Fuel prices keep rising, and we bear that burden daily,” said Mahmoud Saleh, a taxi driver in Amman with over a decade of experience.

In Zarqa, driver Faris Najeh shared a similar sentiment. “The fare is clearer now, and that’s good. But this job is getting harder to sustain.”

From the passenger's perspective, concerns are centred less on the fare adjustment and more on its enforcement.

“It’s not really about the new prices,” said Dana Q., a university student in Amman. “It’s about whether the driver is actually willing to turn on the meter.”

In response, the Commission has urged drivers to adhere to the new pricing system, encouraging passengers to report any violations to ensure fair and consistent application across the Kingdom.

