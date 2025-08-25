AMMAN — The exports of the industrial sector during the first five months of this year amounted to JD3.291 billion, compared with JD3.097 billion for the same period last year, an increase of 6.3 per cent.

According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), obtained on Sunday by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the exports of 7 industrial sub-sectors recorded an increase, the "highest" of which was for the construction industries sector by 107 per cent, and the "lowest" for the mining sector by 0.3 per cent.

Exports from the other three sectors: therapeutics, medical supplies, electrical engineering and information technology fell by 1 per cent each, and wood and furniture by 12 per cent.

According to the data, the exports of the industrial sector during the first five months of this year were distributed among the sectors of chemical industries and cosmetics with a value of JD737 million, followed by leather and knitting with JD689 million, and engineering and information technology with JD618 million.

The exports of the mining industries sectors amounted to JD423 million, catering, food, agriculture and livestock amounted to JD383 million, therapeutic and medical supplies amounted to JD233 million and plastics and rubber sectors amounted to JD72 million.

The rest of the exports were distributed to the sectors of construction industries with a value of JD63 million, packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies with JD58 million, and wood and furniture with JD16 million.

